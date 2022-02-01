Increasing attrition rate, specifically in the information technology (IT) sector, played out in favour of Info Edge (India) Ltd in the quarter ended December (Q3FY22). The company’s recruitment portal, Naukri, witnessed as much as 85% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in billing in Q3 at ₹309 crore. While slower rate of growth in the real-estate segment billings played spoilsport, it is relatively a much smaller vertical. As such, total billings saw 58% growth to ₹468 crore. Also, revenues rose about 48% y-o-y and 14.6% sequentially to ₹403 crore, higher than expected.

Investors were excited, taking the shares of Info Edge up 11.2% on Monday on NSE. This is at a time when Ebitda margin at 27.8% fell short of expectations owing to higher employee costs and advertising expenses.

View Full Image Gaining traction

Note that the billings have also fared better than pre-covid levels. Nevertheless, the company expects the Omicron variant to impact its real estate segment in Q4FY22. Still, the recruitment segment is likely to emerge unscathed. As Hitesh Oberoi, managing director and chief executive officer, Info Edge, said, “Since our IPO 15 years ago, IT hiring has never been as bullish as it is now and it shows no sign of slowing down. Non-IT hiring is picking up as well and so far, Omicron has not impacted business."

But what necessitates closer tracking is that the company could be adversely impacted if the attrition rates in the IT sector soften and new hiring does not pick up. Here, it would be interesting to watch whether the recovery in hiring in non-IT sectors would compensate eventually.

To be sure, the recent carnage in shares of technology-led firms has rubbed off on Info Edge’s shares, too. Despite the steep jump post Q3, the stock is down by 12% so far in 2022, partly influenced by the plunge in share prices of Zomato and PB Fintech Ltd, which are down by 34% and 16% year-to-date. Info Edge holds 15.3% and 14% stake in Zomato and PB Fintech, respectively.

The silver lining is that currently, Info Edge’s valuations appear relatively reasonable. Piyush Pandey, lead analyst at Yes Securities Institutional Equity Research said, “Higher competitiveness in the educational and matrimonial market has pushed Info Edge to improve its service offerings and growth momentum here remains to be seen. Hereon, the main catalysts for the stock will be consistent performance and how effectively the company uses its cash."

While strong Q3FY22 results have brought relief to investors, maintaining the growth momentum would be crucial going forward.

