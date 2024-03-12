Info Edge sees green shoots in IT demand
Summary
- While February's positive trend is promising, sustained demand momentum is necessary to declare a complete recovery.
For Info Edge (India) Ltd, the path to an improved earnings trajectory hinges on a resurgence in demand in the information technology (IT) sector. The company's recruitment business, which includes portal Naukri.com, earns roughly half its revenue from the IT sector, which has been grappling with demand concerns for a while now. However, there was a glimmer of hope in February.