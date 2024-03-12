Info Edge sees green shoots in IT demand

On a brighter note, Info Edge's non-IT segments are showing robust performance, which has helped mitigate the IT sector's sluggishness to an extent. In the nine months to December, billing in Info Edge’s recruitment vertical dropped 1.4%, as the fall in IT segment was offset by growth in non-IT areas. This may have contributed to investors remaining positive on the stock, with shares of the company having risen 49% over the past year. Additionally, a surge in market capitalizations of Zomato Ltd and PB Fintech Ltd, where Info Edge holds approximately 14% and 13% stakes, respectively, has also buoyed sentiment for the stock.