Info Edge shares tank on Q3 loss, concerns over IT sector slowdown
The next few quarters will be crucial for Info Edge’s flagship platform Naukri as IT hiring has slowed down considerably and non-IT demand may be unable to fully offset this slowdown
Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd were down by more than 10% during trading hours on Monday on the NSE. The company slipped into losses in the December quarter (Q3FY23) owing to recognition of impairment charge of Rs276 crore on investment in 4B Networks Pvt. Ltd due to uncertainty in the funding environment. As things stand, Info Edge does not expect to realize further impairment charges on other investments but the situation remains dynamic.
