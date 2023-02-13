Info Edge shares tank on Q3 loss, concerns over IT sector slowdown

To be sure, near-term headwinds in the IT sector is a point of worry and this means the Info Edge stock would face pressure. But it augurs well that hiring in non-IT sector is strong. “The next few quarters will be crucial for Naukri as IT hiring has slowed down considerably and non-IT demand may be unable to fully offset this slowdown," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 13 February.