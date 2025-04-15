Info Edge has shed ₹30,000 crore in market cap. Blame Zomato and PolicyBazaar.
Summary
- Almost half of this drop is due to its two prized investments, in which the company holds 13% each.
- Naukri.com continues to hold the fort, but may face challenges from the IT sector's gloomy outlook.
In a board meeting on Monday, the management of Info Edge (India) Ltd fixed 7 May as the record date for its 1:5 stock split, in which one share with a face value of ₹10 will be split into five. This should enhance market liquidity by encouraging greater participation from retail investors. It is a good way to attract retail investors who generally stay away from stocks with high prices, irrespective of their valuation.