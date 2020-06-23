The business of recruitment and real estate listings has taken a hit during the March quarter, but Info Edge (India) Ltd managed to weather the slowdown. The fourth-quarter numbers were largely in sync with what analysts had pencilled in, despite the company seeing a loss of revenues in the last fortnight of Q4. As a result, the results managed to impress the Street with shares of Info Edge rising over 5% on Tuesday.

Info Edge’s standalone revenues saw a steady improvement of around 10% year-on-year (y-o-y). Much of this was due to better growth rates during January-February. Its recruitment segment also witnessed a decent growth of 11.2% y-o-y. But growth rates slowed as compared to that in Q3 due to the lockdown impact.

The real estate listings segment took the brunt of the lockdown with growth slowing to 3.7%. This was sharply in contrast to the growth of about 15% in Q3.

Also, recruitment and real estate still saw a decline in billings, which points to a slowdown in the coming quarters. Recruitment billings were down 6% y-o-y, while real estate billings were down about 24% y-o-y. The management also indicated that the billing growth was about 13% up until mid-March.

Lower revenues and higher costs dragged down margin growth. The firm saw an increase in employee and other costs. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins stood at 29.9% in Q4, as against 31.2% in the year-ago period. Analysts had already factored some of this slowdown, with margins coming marginally ahead of analysts estimates.

One worry is the continuing losses in its investee companies, which dragged its consolidated numbers. This quarter, the losses amounted to about ₹136 crore, as compared to about ₹147 crore in Q3, noted analysts.

While the company seems to have pulled through for now, the coming quarters remain a worry. Already, the signs of economic stress on the company are showing. Some collections were impacted in Q4 as the job market dipped during the lockdown.

“For April 2020, collections plunged 54%, indicating billing of ₹40 crore as against a monthly average of about ₹100 crore," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note to clients.

A capital raising plan of about ₹1,875 crores is underway and should keep the books buffered with cash to tide over the slowdown or to make investments. But as covid-19 continues to impact the economy and large cities arstill under restrictions, expectations of a decline in billings have increased and will impact growth in the first half.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated