Can Info Edge find another Zomato?

Can Info Edge (India) replicate the success of Eternal (formerly Zomato) and PB Fintech, or were those once-in-a-generation winners? That is the conundrum Info Edge’s investors are likely facing.
The company's latest letter to shareholders offers a rare glimpse into its startup portfolio with the earliest investments dating back to 2007.
Info Edge’s track record has been notable. Its consumer technology portfolio, which includes investments in Eternal and PB Fintech, has delivered a gross internal rate of return (IRR) of roughly 34%.
An investment of ₹2,755 crore across 45 consumer-tech and consumer-AI companies is now valued at over ₹37,000 crore. Overall, it has invested almost ₹4,900 crore across 135 startups, a portfolio now valued at about ₹41,300 crore. That translates into a gross IRR of 33%. This is commendable.