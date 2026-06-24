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Can Info Edge find another Zomato?

Ananya Roy
4 min read24 Jun 2026, 02:24 PM IST
Info Edge has invested <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>614 crore in AI startups and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>455 crore in deeptech ventures since 2020.
Info Edge has invested ₹614 crore in AI startups and ₹455 crore in deeptech ventures since 2020.
Summary

With a remarkable track record in consumer technology, involving significant investments in AI and deep tech, Info Edge (India) presents a compelling narrative. But with emerging risks and uncertain cash flows, can it maintain its growth trajectory? 

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Can Info Edge (India) replicate the success of Eternal (formerly Zomato) and PB Fintech, or were those once-in-a-generation winners? That is the conundrum Info Edge’s investors are likely facing.

Can Info Edge (India) replicate the success of Eternal (formerly Zomato) and PB Fintech, or were those once-in-a-generation winners? That is the conundrum Info Edge’s investors are likely facing.

The company's latest letter to shareholders offers a rare glimpse into its startup portfolio with the earliest investments dating back to 2007.

The company's latest letter to shareholders offers a rare glimpse into its startup portfolio with the earliest investments dating back to 2007.

Info Edge’s track record has been notable. Its consumer technology portfolio, which includes investments in Eternal and PB Fintech, has delivered a gross internal rate of return (IRR) of roughly 34%.

Also Read | Indian family offices have a new favourite—early-stage VC funds

An investment of 2,755 crore across 45 consumer-tech and consumer-AI companies is now valued at over 37,000 crore. Overall, it has invested almost 4,900 crore across 135 startups, a portfolio now valued at about 41,300 crore. That translates into a gross IRR of 33%. This is commendable.

The management believes that the next leg of growth will come from AI and deep technology. Since 2020, it has invested 614 crore across 28 AI startups and 455 crore in 30 deeptech startups. These portfolios are valued at 1,268 crore and 559 crore, respectively, implying gross IRRs of 31% and 15%.

The portfolio spans a wide range of themes, including enterprise AI, robotics, semiconductors, space-tech, biotech and electric mobility. Some have already attracted follow-on funding from marquee investors, while others have received support under flagship government programmes like the IndiaAI Mission and Research Development and Innovation scheme.

While this picture paints Info Edge as a venture capital (VC) firm, it has an edge over typical VC investors: patient capital that allows the management to back founders early and remain invested for longer.

Also Read | As OpenAI and Anthropic soar, where do India’s AI startups stand?

While traditional VC funds need to periodically raise fresh money, Info Edge largely funds its investments through cash generated by its operating businesses – recruitment (Naukri), which contributed 74% to FY26 revenue, real estate (99acres) which accounts for another 16%, matchmaking (Jeevansathi, Aisle) and education (Shiksha).

Risks, cash flow concerns

That said, risks linger. Eternal and PB Fintech have delivered most of the gains that built Info Edge's reputation as a smart investor. But the new AI and deeptech bets are younger portfolios, require longer gestation periods, face greater technological uncertainty, and may take years before meaningful exits materialize.

Besides, as the management itself acknowledges, “Several of these companies still carry early-stage mortality risk even though they may have been marked up. We await either exits from investments or IPOs of companies to fathom the real IRRs.”

There are also concerns over the cash-flow engine. The standalone company closed FY26 with just 130 crore in cash, as per ICICI Securities, with Naukri being practically the group's only cash generator. Even that could be at risk, considering that recruitment markets remain subdued, particularly in information technology hiring.

Also Read | After Sarvam, Naukri founder Bikhchandani doubles down on AI

Meanwhile, at 99acres, excluding a one-time reversal of excess warranty provisions of about 20 crore, evidence of sustainable profitability remains limited, and the business was cash-flow negative during FY26. Aisle, acquired in 2022, continues to consume cash, while Shiksha faces emerging headwinds from AI-driven changes. Jeevansathi has turned cash-flow positive, but it’s still relatively small.

Info Edge’s shares are down 33% over the past year. The stock’s returns have been flattish in five years, but it still trades at a high 50 times FY27 estimated consensus earnings, per Bloomberg.

Whether the premium is justified will depend on whether its cashflow engine keeps purring long enough for paper gains to turn into real profits.

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HomeMarketsMark To MarketCan Info Edge find another Zomato?

Can Info Edge find another Zomato?

Ananya Roy
4 min read24 Jun 2026, 02:24 PM IST
Info Edge has invested <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>614 crore in AI startups and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>455 crore in deeptech ventures since 2020.
Info Edge has invested ₹614 crore in AI startups and ₹455 crore in deeptech ventures since 2020.
Summary

With a remarkable track record in consumer technology, involving significant investments in AI and deep tech, Info Edge (India) presents a compelling narrative. But with emerging risks and uncertain cash flows, can it maintain its growth trajectory? 

Gift this article

Can Info Edge (India) replicate the success of Eternal (formerly Zomato) and PB Fintech, or were those once-in-a-generation winners? That is the conundrum Info Edge’s investors are likely facing.

Can Info Edge (India) replicate the success of Eternal (formerly Zomato) and PB Fintech, or were those once-in-a-generation winners? That is the conundrum Info Edge’s investors are likely facing.

The company's latest letter to shareholders offers a rare glimpse into its startup portfolio with the earliest investments dating back to 2007.

The company's latest letter to shareholders offers a rare glimpse into its startup portfolio with the earliest investments dating back to 2007.

Info Edge’s track record has been notable. Its consumer technology portfolio, which includes investments in Eternal and PB Fintech, has delivered a gross internal rate of return (IRR) of roughly 34%.

Also Read | Indian family offices have a new favourite—early-stage VC funds

An investment of 2,755 crore across 45 consumer-tech and consumer-AI companies is now valued at over 37,000 crore. Overall, it has invested almost 4,900 crore across 135 startups, a portfolio now valued at about 41,300 crore. That translates into a gross IRR of 33%. This is commendable.

The management believes that the next leg of growth will come from AI and deep technology. Since 2020, it has invested 614 crore across 28 AI startups and 455 crore in 30 deeptech startups. These portfolios are valued at 1,268 crore and 559 crore, respectively, implying gross IRRs of 31% and 15%.

The portfolio spans a wide range of themes, including enterprise AI, robotics, semiconductors, space-tech, biotech and electric mobility. Some have already attracted follow-on funding from marquee investors, while others have received support under flagship government programmes like the IndiaAI Mission and Research Development and Innovation scheme.

While this picture paints Info Edge as a venture capital (VC) firm, it has an edge over typical VC investors: patient capital that allows the management to back founders early and remain invested for longer.

Also Read | As OpenAI and Anthropic soar, where do India’s AI startups stand?

While traditional VC funds need to periodically raise fresh money, Info Edge largely funds its investments through cash generated by its operating businesses – recruitment (Naukri), which contributed 74% to FY26 revenue, real estate (99acres) which accounts for another 16%, matchmaking (Jeevansathi, Aisle) and education (Shiksha).

Risks, cash flow concerns

That said, risks linger. Eternal and PB Fintech have delivered most of the gains that built Info Edge's reputation as a smart investor. But the new AI and deeptech bets are younger portfolios, require longer gestation periods, face greater technological uncertainty, and may take years before meaningful exits materialize.

Besides, as the management itself acknowledges, “Several of these companies still carry early-stage mortality risk even though they may have been marked up. We await either exits from investments or IPOs of companies to fathom the real IRRs.”

There are also concerns over the cash-flow engine. The standalone company closed FY26 with just 130 crore in cash, as per ICICI Securities, with Naukri being practically the group's only cash generator. Even that could be at risk, considering that recruitment markets remain subdued, particularly in information technology hiring.

Also Read | After Sarvam, Naukri founder Bikhchandani doubles down on AI

Meanwhile, at 99acres, excluding a one-time reversal of excess warranty provisions of about 20 crore, evidence of sustainable profitability remains limited, and the business was cash-flow negative during FY26. Aisle, acquired in 2022, continues to consume cash, while Shiksha faces emerging headwinds from AI-driven changes. Jeevansathi has turned cash-flow positive, but it’s still relatively small.

Info Edge’s shares are down 33% over the past year. The stock’s returns have been flattish in five years, but it still trades at a high 50 times FY27 estimated consensus earnings, per Bloomberg.

Whether the premium is justified will depend on whether its cashflow engine keeps purring long enough for paper gains to turn into real profits.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketCan Info Edge find another Zomato?
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