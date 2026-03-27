Infosys Ltd, which has been on a strategic acquisition spree in this financial year, has struck two new deals. On Wednesday, the IT giant said it will acquire US-based Optimum Healthcare IT for up to $465 million.
Infosys’ inorganic growth push continues amid the sector’s chase for organic revenue revival
SummaryThe Indian IT sector is struggling with subdued organic revenue growth. Concerns of AI-led disruption to traditional IT business models have weighed heavily on stock performances and earnings outlook
Infosys Ltd, which has been on a strategic acquisition spree in this financial year, has struck two new deals. On Wednesday, the IT giant said it will acquire US-based Optimum Healthcare IT for up to $465 million.
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