IT giant Infosys Ltd reported stellar earnings performance in the June quarter. Its constant currency revenue growth on a sequential basis at 4.8% beat the consensus estimate of 3.6%. Infosys also outperformed close competitor Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on this parameter by a huge margin. TCS saw sequential constant currency revenue growth of 2.4% in Q1FY22. The management of Infosys has also upped its constant currency FY22 revenue guidance from 12-14% earlier to 14-16%.

Reacting to its earnings, Infosys American Depository receipts (ADRs), which are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, were trading about 4% higher in the pre-open session.

In a post earnings conference call, the management said, “We have seen strong growth in Q1, the deal pipeline is good, we are seeing good traction in digital transformation among large deals, putting all these together gives us the confidence to increase our revenue growth guidance to 14-16%. We expect pricing to remain stable." According to analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd, revised revenue guidance reflects the company’s strong growth visibility and should be seen positively by the market.

Another highlight of the quarter was the company’s robust deal wins. Its large deal bookings rose 22% sequentially to USD2.6 billion in the June quarter. The management said that it signed 22 new deals in Q1, nine of which were from the banking and financial services vertical and four from the retail and utilities vertical each. The company is seeing good traction in cloud and data and analytics. Among geographies, out of the total deals 14 were from America and two from Europe. Out of this USD2.6 billion around 30% is net new deals, the management added.

While the company has surprised investors with better revenue growth and impressive deal wins, fears of margin compression have come true. Ebit margins slipped by 80 basis points (bps) on a quarter-on-quarter basis to 23.7%, lower than consensus estimates of 24.5%. Ebit is short for earnings before interest and tax. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

The company’s management highlighted that higher subcontracting costs and higher employee-led costs hurt margins by around 50bps and 80bps, respectively. This offset the benefits from higher utilization and currency gains of around 40bps and 10bps, respectively.

Further, the management highlighted that the benefits from discretionary spends would recede going. That said, their FY22 margins remain at 22-24% and factors-in pressure from increased costs. The management said that it has a few margin levers, which include automation and pyramid management and pricing on the digital side could be raised.

Another emerging worry for investors in IT stocks has been the rise in attrition rates. Infosys saw its voluntary attrition rise from 10.9% in the previous quarter to 13.9% in Q1FY22. According to the company’s management, in some sense this is an area of concern, but also reflects strong industry demand. “We expect this to continue till supply catches up. We have hired 8,000 employees in this quarter and increased fresher hiring to meet increased demand. We are doing other interventions such as compensation hikes to retain talent," the management. Analysts caution that this 300bps rise in attrition and monetary measures to contain it, pose a threat to the company’s margins in the coming quarters.

That said, the problem of high attrition is not unique to Infosys. But the fact that Infosys has managed to beat TCS on the revenue growth front in this quarter, gives it an upper hand and would reflect on their stock performance and valuations, added analysts.

In the June quarter, shares of TCS have gained only 5% underperforming the Infosys stock, which rose 15%. In the last one year, the Infosys stock has rallied by 101% massively beating TCS, which rose 48%. On the valuation front, Infosys stock is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 25.85 times and TCS is trading at 26.34 times. Analysts say that the valuation premium gap between the two has narrowed significantly in recent months.

