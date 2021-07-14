Infosys beats TCS by a mile in Q1FY22; ADRs rise

Another emerging worry for investors in IT stocks has been the rise in attrition rates. Infosys saw its voluntary attrition rise from 10.9% in the previous quarter to 13.9% in Q1FY22. According to the company’s management, in some sense this is an area of concern, but also reflects strong industry demand. “We expect this to continue till supply catches up. We have hired 8,000 employees in this quarter and increased fresher hiring to meet increased demand. We are doing other interventions such as compensation hikes to retain talent," the management. Analysts caution that this 300bps rise in attrition and monetary measures to contain it, pose a threat to the company’s margins in the coming quarters.