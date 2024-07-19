Infosys hits new high, ups FY25 guidance. Has Kalki arrived for the IT sector?

Infosys’ large deal total contract value stood at $ 4.1 billion in Q1FY25, up 79% year-on-year, with a net new deal component of around 58%. Infosys signed 34 large deals during the quarter. In the backdrop of solid deal wins, the quantum of upgrade in guidance may appear conservative. Still, it is welcome as it indicates that the worst may be behind for Infosys and the IT sector.