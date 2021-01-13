Infosys is in a sweet spot; races past TCS on profit growth in FY21

“Both Infosys and TCS are among the biggest beneficiaries of the accelerated shift to the cloud and the digital transformation clients are seeking globally. This is simply because large customers prefer vendors with a full range of services to make this large transformation," says the analyst quoted above. One of the reasons Infosys has left TCS behind could be that its mix of clients were relatively less impacted by the pandemic as compared to TCS’s client base. TCS, for instance, has a higher exposure to European clients, where growth has been sluggish. But even in North America, Infosys has done far better with 12% year-on-year growth in Q3, compared to a 0.2% drop in the case of TCS.