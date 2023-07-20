Infosys drops bombshell with deep cut in FY24 revenue guidance2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:35 PM IST
The IT company was widely anticipated to trim its guidance for the year, given looming recession fears. However, the actual cut is deeper-than-expected, to 1-3.5% from 4-7%.
Infosys Ltd has significantly lowered its revenue growth guidance for FY24 and this is likely to come as a rude shock for investors. Yes, the information technology (IT) company was widely anticipated to trim its guidance for the year given looming recession fears. However, the actual cut is deeper-than-expected, to 1-3.5% from 4-7%. This was despite Infosys clocking large-deal total contract value to $2.3 billion in the June quarter (Q1FY24).
