Infosys drops bombshell with deep cut in FY24 revenue guidance

According to Infosys management, overall, decision making among clients has slowed down. In segments such as banking, financial services, insurance, and telecom, clients are reducing their volume of work and looking at cutting discretionary technology spending. Secondly, while the company has bagged large deals, there is a lag in implementation, so revenue from them would reflect in the second half of FY24, the management said.

