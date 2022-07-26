Infosys’ margin drop clouds revenue beat

“Infosys margins took a hit in line with what we have seen with peers. Infosys is now expecting FY23 margins to be at the lower end of its guidance range. Earlier, the Street was expecting margins to be at the mid-range of this band. Hence, while the company’s result was strong on revenue growth, it disappointed on margin, making it a mixed result," said Kumar Rakesh, a senior automobile and technology analyst at BNP Paribas Securities India.