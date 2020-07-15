Infosys outclasses TCS; guidance suggests damage from covid-19 minimal

After industry leader Tata Consultancy Services Ltd reported a sharp drop in revenues and profits for the June quarter, the Street’s expectations from its peers were running low. But first, Wipro Ltd reported a much better control of costs, and hence netter-than-expected profits. And Infosys Ltd has followed this with an even better performance, trumping its peers both on revenues as well as profit growth.

After industry leader Tata Consultancy Services Ltd reported a sharp drop in revenues and profits for the June quarter, the Street’s expectations from its peers were running low. But first, Wipro Ltd reported a much better control of costs, and hence netter-than-expected profits. And Infosys Ltd has followed this with an even better performance, trumping its peers both on revenues as well as profit growth.

Infosys’s revenues grew 1.5% in constant currency terms year-on-year, compared to a 4.4% and 6.3% decline in the case of Wipro and TCS. What’s more, while TCS reported a 9.9% decline in operating profit, Infosys’s profits rose as much as 10.2%. The large gap that existed between the profit margins of Infosys and TCS has narrowed considerably as a result.

Infosys's revenues grew 1.5% in constant currency terms year-on-year, compared to a 4.4% and 6.3% decline in the case of Wipro and TCS. What's more, while TCS reported a 9.9% decline in operating profit, Infosys's profits rose as much as 10.2%. The large gap that existed between the profit margins of Infosys and TCS has narrowed considerably as a result.

A bigger reassurance for investors came from the company’s decision to reinstate its yearly revenue guidance. The 0-2% constant currency revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal implies no major damage to the company’s revenues from covid-19.

“Infy’s FY21 revenue outlook implies this will mark the second year in a row where Infosys will outgrow TCS. Besides, the margin outlook implies that Infosys will defend/improve margins this year after multi years of decline through the last several years. We see ~8-10% EPS upgrades prima facie, and would push the encore for valuation discount relative to TCS to narrow," analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said in a note to clients.

Note that while TCS does not give a formal guidance, it has been saying for over three months now that it expects revenues to be flat on a year-on-year basis only in the March 2021 quarter. Analysts peg TCS’s revenues to fall 5% in FY21.

Infosys’s confidence comes from deal wins as well as healthy execution. The $1.74 billion large deal wins are higher than the order wins in the March quarter, implying the company has a decent pipeline of orders. Importantly, the key financial services vertical reported growth of 2.1% year-on-year. Comparatively, TCS saw 4.9% decline in constant currency revenue in financial services. The vertical generates about 30% of the revenue for both the companies.

According to the Infosys management, the company saw good volumes in the financial services vertical last quarter, particularly from the banking clients in Americas. It won five large deal wins in this segment last quarter and the project pipeline is healthy. The share of digital services rose to 44.5% of Infosys’s revenue, up from 35.7% in the year ago quarter, which would also have helped margins.

Infosys’s American Depository Receipts rose nearly 15% in early trading, and have outperformed TCS shares by a wide margin on a year-till-date basis.

