Was Infosys's solid Q1 performance a one-quarter wonder?

“Given salary increment for the entire workforce is done in the last two quarters, further hikes are unlikely in the next two-three quarters, we think. Lower third-party expenses will be a key tailwind for margins, which should help offset potential ramp-up costs of large deals in FY26," said Nomura Global Markets Research report dated 23 July. Nomura expects Ebit margin of 21.1% in FY26, flat year-on-year. TCS’s Ebit margin expanded 30 bps sequentially in Q1FY26 to 24.5%, but it is yet to decide on wage hikes for FY26.