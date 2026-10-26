Infosys’s huge deal wins fail to give it an edge over peers

Infosys has once again lowered its FY27 constant-currency (CC) revenue guidance to 1-2%, down from 1.5-3% earlier and 1.5–3.5% at the start of the fiscal year. Announcing its September quarter (Q2FY27) results, the company said a shift toward offshore delivery and a deal exit could hit FY27 growth by 1.8-2%.
This signals a slower-than-expected second half, raising fears of underperformance against peers. By comparison, HCL Technologies delivered 2.3% revenue growth in Q2 and raised its overall revenue guidance to 2.5%-4% from 1%-4%. While Infosys outpaced Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) 0.5% growth, that provides little comfort.