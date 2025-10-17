Infosys Q2 had some bright spots—but now comes the hard part
Infosys posted steady growth in Q2, but slower deal conversions, retail weakness, and cautious client spending suggest H2FY26 could be challenging.
Infosys Ltd’s September quarter (Q2FY26) results had some bright spots, with sequential constant currency (CC) revenue growth of 2.2%, ahead of the 1.8% consensus estimate. Inorganic contributions added 20 basis points (bps). Revenue growth was broad based, led by hi-tech. While BFSI and manufacturing sectors also put up a decent show, retail was a pain point in Q2FY26 amid cautious client spending. Geographically, North America and Europe held-up with modest sequential growth, India re-bounded off a small base, but the Rest of World (RoW) region lagged.