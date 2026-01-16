Infosys Q3 beats, guidance up. Is this the long-awaited turnaround?

Stumbling blocks

On the flipside, one of the company’s top three clients, Daimler, seeks new suppliers for software and equipment services, and that can be a risk. The Infosys management has indicated that the contract remains in place until December. The potential loss of business from Daimler could present a 1.5% revenue headwind over FY27-28E, estimates Motilal. Here, revival in short-cycle deals could help Infosys compensate for the loss to some extent.