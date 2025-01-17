Infosys investors blow hot and cold on Q3 revenue beat, guidance revision

Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin improved by 20 basis points sequentially to 21.3% despite headwinds from furloughs and higher third-party expenses. Tailwinds from currency benefits, Project Maximus, and lower provisions for post-sales support were partially offset by headwinds due to furloughs and fewer working days. The operating margin guidance for FY25 was unchanged at 20% to 22%. Wage hikes, phased over Q4 and Q1FY26, could be potential speed bumps, while cost optimization measures may help mitigate the adverse impact to some extent.