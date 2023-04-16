All cloud, no silver lining for Infosys

All cloud, no silver lining for Infosys3 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 09:14 PM IST
Just in January, Infosys had raised its FY23 CC revenue growth guidance to 16-16.5% from 15-16% earlier. But evidently, the scenario didn’t pan out as expected with the company missing its guidance after clocking 15.4% CC revenue growth.
There are no silver linings in Infosys Ltd’s results for the March quarter. Constant currency (CC) revenue fell by 3.2% sequentially, against the widely-held expectation of a marginal growth. For perspective, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) had seen 0.6% CC sequential revenue growth.
