All cloud, no silver lining for Infosys

It is hardly surprising that brokerages have cut Infosys’s earnings per share estimates for FY24 and FY25. Some have lowered their ratings on the stock. The risk of a further de-rating has become more pronounced not only for Infosys, but for the entire IT pack. “To keep investors’ interest intact, we may see IT companies announcing higher dividends and buybacks, but now, negatives are outweighing positives, so that move is unlikely to work," said Omkar Tanksale, senior research analyst at Axis Securities. Naturally, this would have a bearing on valuations. Shares of Infosys and TCS trade at 19.4x and 22.90x FY25 estimated earnings, respectively, showed Bloomberg data. Post Q4 results, expectations on Infosys’s growth would taper and its valuation discount to TCS is expected to increase. As Tanksale points out, “Infosys valuations would come down, thus widening the gap between TCS and Infosys valuation multiple."

