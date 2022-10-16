Infosys scores over TCS despite mixed results in Sept quarter

Infosys’ results were a mixed bag, but it helps that the positives outweighed the negatives. Both Infosys and TCS were neck-and-neck on revenue performance in Q2, clocking 4% sequential constant currency growth. While Infosys missed consensus estimates on this metric, TCS exceeded it. To be sure, as the chart here shows, over the past nine quarters, Infosys has beaten TCS in five quarters.

