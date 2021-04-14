Infosys set to beat TCS by a mile in FY21, with stellar performance post covid

One of the reasons Infosys has left TCS behind could be that its mix of clients was relatively less impacted by the pandemic as compared to the latter's client base. TCS, for instance, has a higher exposure to European clients, where growth has been sluggish. But it has also done relatively better in major markets such as North America. Infosys reported 12% year-on-year growth in Q3 in North America, compared to a 0.2% drop in the case of TCS, suggesting either that its clients in the region were less impacted by the pandemic, or market share gains owing to an aggressive sales push.