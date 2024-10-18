Infosys’ mixed signals give cold vibes to investors
Summary
- Infosys shares have outperformed peers this year, but lingering concerns over client spending and muted growth prospects have left investors uneasy, clouding near-term outlook.
Infosys Ltd's September quarter (Q2FY25) results fell short of market expectations, leading to a nearly 5% drop in its share price on Friday. This was despite the IT major reporting a sequential constant currency (CC) revenue growth of 3.1%, exceeding consensus estimates. Excluding the retail sector, all other verticals grew quarter-on-quarter.