Infra bellwether L&T's Q2 signals robust capex

In this calendar year so far, the L&T stock has posted 5.5% returns. In comparison, benchmark index Nifty50 has given returns of around 3%. Given its size and scale, the company is well-positioned to be the key beneficiary of revival in private sector capex. According to Kotak Institutional Equities, the implementation of revised procurement guidelines for central government projects, which is around 40% of its order backlog, is key to the next round of rerating.