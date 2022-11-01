Infra bellwether L&T's Q2 signals robust capex

The September quarter earnings of capital and engineering goods major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were a mixed bag. The company delivered on revenue and Ebitda, but compression in operating margin was a dampener. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.
But investors in the stock can take comfort from its robust order inflows, which rose 23.2% year-on-year in Q2FY23. This was backed by order wins across segments including public spaces, irrigation and renewables, among others. International inflows contributed 33% to total order inflows and its order book stood at ₹3.7 trillion.
L&T is often considered the bellwether for India’s infrastructure and capital expenditure (capex) story. Analysts at Investec Securities are of the view that the company’s Q2 result is reflective of the strong macro (capital expenditure) environment in both domestic and Gulf region markets. Note that the company’s management commentary was largely upbeat on key parameters such as order-flow prospects, pick-up in private sector capex and cash collection.
“The quarter’s highlight is a pick-up in domestic orders/execution, reflecting a better domestic infra scenario versus global," said analysts at Nuvama Research. The report further added that better infrastructure impetus should aid L&T to deliver across parameters, though operating margins pose some challenges. “Importantly, upside for stakeholders, in our view, will be founded in better orders/execution and multiple balance sheet initiatives," it added.
In this calendar year so far, the L&T stock has posted 5.5% returns. In comparison, benchmark index Nifty50 has given returns of around 3%. Given its size and scale, the company is well-positioned to be the key beneficiary of revival in private sector capex. According to Kotak Institutional Equities, the implementation of revised procurement guidelines for central government projects, which is around 40% of its order backlog, is key to the next round of rerating.
On the flipside, investors in the stock should watch out for risks that can weigh on the company’s growth outlook. For instance, macro sustainability, especially domestic, remains a key ask for it to deliver on guidance, caution analysts at Nuvama.
