Infra spends aid small cap pipe makers generate big returns2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Among the small caps, Rama Steel Tubes has generated the highest return of 167%, followed by Hi-Tech Pipes (71%) and JTL Industries (45%) while midcap stock APL Apollo Tubes has returned almost 25% over the same period.
MUMBAI : Three lesser-known small caps and one prominent mid-cap pipe makers have generated spectacular returns in the past one year, beating those of the broader market indices they aren’t part of.
