Infra spends aid small cap pipe makers generate big returns

Among the small caps, Rama Steel Tubes has generated the highest return of 167%, followed by Hi-Tech Pipes (71%) and JTL Industries (45%) while midcap stock APL Apollo Tubes has returned almost 25% over the same period. The small caps robust returns come in the wake of the Nifty Small Cap 100 giving a negative 12% return in the past one year. APL Apollo’s return eclipses that of the Nifty Midcap 100’s modest 6.4% return.