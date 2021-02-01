Infrastructure sector finally gets its moment in the sun in Budget 2021

The infrastructure sector took the limelight in the FY22 budget. Higher than expected budgetary allocation for the sector won accolades from the street. Unsurprisingly, shares of construction and infrastructure stocks jumped on Monday. Shares of engineering and construction major, Larsen and Toubro Ltd, touched a new 52-week high on Monday, ending the day about 9% higher. The Nifty Infrastructure index rose 5%.

To begin with, there is a huge jump in capital expenditure in FY21 and FY22 vis-à-vis earlier years. Capital expenditure (capex) as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) increased to 2.5% in FY22 (budgeted estimates) from 1.6% in FY18.

The capex allocation of ₹5.5 trillion in FY22 represents an impressive 35% growth over the allocation in FY21. While growth compared to FY21 revised estimates is lower at 26%, it is still robust.

This bodes well, assuring order flows from railways, road construction, waterways, irrigation and so on. The higher budgetary allocations offer more scope for growth. The government is looking at providing impetus to the economy. Accordingly, unleashing the capex cycle and leveraging the multiplier effect of investing into the infrastructure sector can propel economic growth, say analysts and also help in job creation.

“The staggering increase in allocations to Railways, Roads and Urban Infrastructure segments beats the market expectations," said Sandeep Upadhyay MD – Infrastructure Advisory, Investment Banking Centrum Capital Limited.

In general, for companies, funding constraints especially for large projects have remained an issue. The big step remains the setting up of the Development Financial Institution (DFI) which will provide long term capital for the projects. Amongst other key steps that will help companies raise capital for new projects.

Besides, there are plans to monetise projects such as the Railway DFC project, NHAI operational toll roads, transmission lines, oil & gas pipelines, warehousing projects and sports stadiums. Further, InVITs will be launched through NHAI and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd to attract international and domestic investors and help recycle capital for new projects. Both NHAI and Power Grid are highly rated and very relevant platforms to monetize assets through the InVIT model which could be a trendsetter for others to churn their investments, says Upadhyay. The proposal for setting up of a DFI with a capital of Rs20,000 crore is a welcome move, in this regard. However, the lending target of ₹5 trillion over the next three years sounds ambitious, he adds.

Meanwhile, around 8500 kms of projects to be awarded under Bharatmala program by March 2022 provides strong opportunities to road contractors. Going ahead, even as shares of infrastructure companies jumped on Monday, hereon, the pace of execution holds key. Timely land acquisition also remains crucial for project completions.

