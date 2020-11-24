Infratel stock fires up post Indus merger, but Vi factor is still a worry

The Bharti Infratel Ltd (BIL) stock is riding a new wave of interest as investors see the firm being able to sustain tenancies for now at least, after completing the merger with Indus Towers Ltd. Its stock, which has been meandering for some time, has shot up about 24% in the past two weeks.

With the merger now complete, some synergy benefits would accrue to Bharti Infratel. Besides, some investors are buying the stock in anticipation of a hefty special dividend.

But Infratel continues to face long term challenges. Its major tenant Vodafone Idea (Vi) is facing liquidity issues and challenges of excessive leverage. So, any cut back here in reach or tenancy, would impact Infratel’s earnings profile.

Vi has received a payment of ₹3760 crore for its stake in Indus Towers from the merger, but the firm still needs substantial cash infusions or tariff hikes, say analysts. To that extent, the news that Vi may get substantial fund infusions from a consortium of investors led by Oaktree Capital has kindled hopes of long term survival. But there is a long way to go, say analysts. Vi has to pay substantial sums in FY23 towards adjusted gross revenue dues, and spectrum charges.

This also means that ARPUs have to increase from current levels considerably. Besides, Vi also has to make network investments or it risks losing more market share. “The erosion in market share will persist due to its low investment in the network," said Emkay Global Financial Services in a client note.

For now, Infratel has secured its one-year cash flow from Vi through a series of actions such as a prepayment of cash along with primary and secondary pledges.

But analysts reckon that the Infratel's rise is more of a relief rally rather than a long-term trend.

“For Infratel, it’s important that Vodafone Idea survives. But even if it does survive, there is no guarantee that its tenancy does not fall off, as Vodafone Idea may end up pruning its network. That will be a bad outcome for Infratel," said an analyst at a domestic brokerage on the condition of anonymity. The merger between Vodafone India and Idea Cellular had itself resulted in redundancies and a reduction in tenancies for Infratel. Given the sharp continued fall in Vi’s market share, a further fall in tenancies cannot be ruled out.

“Infratel will declare an extraordinary dividend of Rs4800 crore (Rs18/share) within three months, which could support the stock in the near term. Furthermore, positive news flow around Vodafone Idea's fundraise could also improve its tenancy outlook in the near term. That said, we see limited upside from current levels," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a note to clients.

