Infratel stock fires up post Indus merger, but Vi factor is still a worry

“For Infratel, it’s important that Vodafone Idea survives. But even if it does survive, there is no guarantee that its tenancy does not fall off, as Vodafone Idea may end up pruning its network. That will be a bad outcome for Infratel," said an analyst at a domestic brokerage on the condition of anonymity. The merger between Vodafone India and Idea Cellular had itself resulted in redundancies and a reduction in tenancies for Infratel. Given the sharp continued fall in Vi’s market share, a further fall in tenancies cannot be ruled out.