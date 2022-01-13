Infy is set for earnings upgrade on strong Q3

However, and importantly, Infosys’ attrition rate was higher at 25.5% in Q3 vis-à-vis 20.1% in Q2. The management said this was an industry-wide issue and that it continues to look at ways to mitigate it with employee retention programmes. According to the management, on a trailing 12-month basis, the attrition looks higher, but there has been some stability on a quarterly basis. It is hopeful that as more freshers enter the industry, the rate of attrition will ease. Infosys will be hiring 55,000 graduates in FY22. With that, the company is set to hire 10,000 more freshers than earlier. “We expect attrition to ease in the next few quarters, giving the company additional lever on operating performance," Rakesh of BNP Paribas, said.

