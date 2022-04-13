Infosys pours cold water on investors’ hope

“While Infosys was expected to lag Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), the magnitude of underperformance is higher than anticipated. We expect the stock to react negatively, followed by an earnings downgrade. So, valuations for Infosys may moderate and the gap between the two could widen," said an analyst with a foreign brokerage requesting anonymity. Sequentially, TCS’ Q4FY22 constant currency revenue grew 3.2% and margin stood flat at 25%.