Initial hiccups likely for oil and gas cos in 2022

Some analysts say the consumption themes may fare relatively better. OMCs have seen a regular improvement in volumes led by rising demand and have demonstrated the ability to maintain marketing margins despite firm crude prices. This puts the OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL), and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL) in a sweet spot. However, one must not forget that their earnings are also dependent on refining margin outlook which, as mentioned earlier, have now flattened and remain range-bound. Further, analysts at Antique Stock Broking Ltd say that LPG under-recoveries is a concern from a near-term perspective, but likely to be compensated by strong marketing margins.