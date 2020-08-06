With operations shut due to the covid-19 lockdown, June quarter revenues evaporated for the multiplex company, Inox Leisure Ltd. Given this backdrop, Inox had little option but to shift its focus on the other lever—costs. Here, it did well.

The company’s average monthly cash burn stood at about Rs12 crore during the June quarter. This is better than expectations, said analysts.

One of the large cost components for multiplexes is rental cost and that has not been accounted for in the June quarter. Inox has invoked the force majeure clause and maintains that rent during the covid-19 shutdown period is not payable. According to Inox, landlords have agreed to waive off rent for the lockdown period in a few locations and negotiations are still on for the remaining properties. Further, once operations restart, the company is looking to negotiate a revenue share model instead of fixed rent for the rest of FY21.

Overall, Inox made a loss of about ₹36 crore at the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) level. This is excluding the impact of Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) 116.

Meanwhile, unless covid-19 stress prolongs, Inox appears comfortable on liquidity as of now. It is looking to raise up to ₹250 crore. As on 31 July, Inox had cash worth ₹36 crore (including undrawn limits), which implies three months of funding for the cash burn.

Even so, investors have to grapple with a lot of uncertainties. While most sectors have opened up as the nationwide lockdown is gradually easing, there is no clarity on when multiplexes can begin operations. Moreover, it is difficult to predict if audiences will come back to the theatres with full gusto when the shows commence. But given the pandemic crisis and the fear of contracting the virus, it may take a while for occupancy to improve.

“We are pinning hopes on new movie releases within few weeks of cinema openings, with some control in covid-19 cases would provide a breather," wrote Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd’s analysts in a report on 5 August. The brokerage firm added, “Weak occupancy and rising covid-19 cases would keep producers away from theatrical release for some time, which would continue to impact multiplexes."

Further, quite a few new movies are slated to be released on over-the-top (OTT) platforms in the coming months. Analysts point out migration of some audiences to the online platforms remains a threat for multiplexes.

Not surprisingly, the Inox stock has declined a whopping 52% from its pre-covid highs in February, suggesting a good portion of the troubles are baked into the price.

