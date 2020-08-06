Inox Leisure investors wait for the show to begin after Q1 FY21 washout

One of the large cost components for multiplexes is rental cost and that has not been accounted for in the June quarter. Inox has invoked the force majeure clause and maintains that rent during the covid-19 shutdown period is not payable. According to Inox, landlords have agreed to waive off rent for the lockdown period in a few locations and negotiations are still on for the remaining properties. Further, once operations restart, the company is looking to negotiate a revenue share model instead of fixed rent for the rest of FY21.