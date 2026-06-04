Inox Wind's stumble may be setting the stage for a strategic transition

Inox Wind’s March-quarter (Q4FY26) earnings disappointed, with both revenue and Ebitda falling short of estimates. Revenue declined 2% year-on-year to ₹1,244 crore, while Ebitda margin contracted sharply to 16% from 20% in Q4FY25 and 23% in Q3FY26.
Further, FY26 revenue grew 24% to nearly ₹4,400 crore, missing the company’s own FY26 revenue guidance of ₹5,000 crore. Investors reacted by sending the stock down more than 10% in the three trading sessions following the results.
The management attributed the execution shortfall to supply-chain disruptions involving imported components amid the West Asia war. But this explains only part of the problem.
The bigger surprise was on order inflows. Inox secured only 600 MW of fresh orders in FY26. The company ended the year with a 3.1 GW order book, translating into roughly two years of revenue visibility.