Inox Wind may find margin tailwinds, but execution clouds linger
Summary
Lower order inflow for Inox Wind in Q1 reduces the visibility of revenues in FY27. If Inox can match its delivery promise without margin slippage, sentiment for the stock could turn positive.
Inox Wind Ltd’s shares have risen about 4% since its June quarter earnings call (Q1FY26) on Monday. Management has raised FY26 Ebitda margin guidance to 18–19% from 17–18%. The Q1FY26 Ebitda margin was 22%.
