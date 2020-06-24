Interest in small caps is rising, but investors must be wary

MUMBAI: The resurgent rally in Indian stock markets is leading to a big upswing in small-cap stocks. Last week, the Nifty Small Cap 100 index outpaced the Nifty 50 for the first time since the market began its climb from its lows on March 23. But with the economic downturn hurting smaller companies, this rally seems speculative and could trap retail investors.

Large-caps led the rally initially, but lately small-caps have grabbed investor attention. The Nifty Small Cap 100 posted nearly 43% gains since March 23 outpacing the 38% gains of Nifty 50 by a mile.

“In the past three months, most large caps have rallied. Most retail investors who have been on the fence have started to participate now. When interest picks, people bet on all kinds of stocks. This is not right, especially if you don't know much about the company you are investing in. This can backfire if markets fall sharply, especially in case of small caps. When Q1 results start coming in mid-July, we can expect some correction to set in," said Rusmik Oza, executive vice president, head of fundamental research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

Small-caps tend to perform when the economic engine is firing well, unlike large caps which are sturdy businesses, small caps are prone to economic cycles. They tend to lose market share and exhibit greater earnings volatility. Further, most small industries have yet to restart operations, others are seeing low capacity utilisations

Small-caps were being hammered since March 2018 on slower earnings growth. As a result, there has been some market cap divergence in valuations. In fact, small-caps have been undershooting the broader market for the past year as the economic slowdown has hurt smaller businesses the most.

In the past year, the Nifty Small Cap 100 fell by about 23% compared to the 11% drop in the Nifty 50. Hence, investor interest seems to be driven by the fact that the small-caps have been beaten considerably over the past year.

But the case for investing in small-caps now is at best selective. Not many small-caps have strong balance sheets or enough cash buffer to tide over the covid-19 crisis. Besides, the economy is expected to contract in FY21, small-cap earnings growth will be hit. Economists peg economic growth to between 2% and 5% this year. That will further put pressure on small and mid-caps.

“During these extraordinary times, fundamental valuations take a backseat. Markets are behaving disproportionately to the economy. You have to buy selectively. If it is a decently managed company with low or fair valuations and you are willing to accept a downside, you can invest. You have to be choosy and handpick the right company, otherwise the chances of losing money are high," said Oza.

