Interest in small caps is rising, but investors must be wary

“In the past three months, most large caps have rallied. Most retail investors who have been on the fence have started to participate now. When interest picks, people bet on all kinds of stocks. This is not right, especially if you don't know much about the company you are investing in. This can backfire if markets fall sharply, especially in case of small caps. When Q1 results start coming in mid-July, we can expect some correction to set in," said Rusmik Oza, executive vice president, head of fundamental research, Kotak Securities Ltd.