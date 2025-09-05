A September to remember? Fed, ECB meets may trigger next leg of interest rate cuts in Asia
With growth risks rising and inflation easing, investors are watching September’s central bank meetings for signals that could set the tone for Asia’s next round of interest rate cuts.
Major global central banks are set to meet through September, with markets watching closely for fresh policy signals. Amid tariff-driven economic uncertainty, fears of slowing growth, and persistently soft inflation, the calls for interest rate cuts are growing louder. But for some, the path ahead may not be so straightforward.