Markets
IndiGo’s Q1 is stellar, but the skies are turbulent
SummaryIndiGo expects yield to sequentially drop in mid-teens range this quarter. In Q1, while yield rose 6.8% sequentially to ₹5.18, it was down 1.2% year-on-year. Adding to the woes is the rise in prices of aviation turbine fuel
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. began the new year on a strong note, clocking record revenue and profit for the quarter ended June (Q1FY24). But the outlook is cloudy, as headwinds loom for the company that runs IndiGo airline, India’s largest by market share.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
×