IndiGo shares soar as Go First’s woes may improve yield outlook1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 09:19 PM IST
Investors seem to be excited about the prospect of market share gains and the resultant boost in airfares after Go First voluntarily filed an application with the NCLT for initiating insolvency resolution process.
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd’s shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday before closing the session nearly 5% up. InterGlobe runs IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share.
