InterGlobe Aviation Ltd’s shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday before closing the session nearly 5% up. InterGlobe runs IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share.

Investors seem to be excited about the prospect of market share gains and the resultant boost in airfares after Go First voluntarily filed an application on Tuesday with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for initiating insolvency resolution process. Go First holds faulty engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney’s International Aero Engines, LLC responsible for this unexpected move. As of 1 May, the airline has grounded about half of its Airbus A320neo fleet. NCLT is expected to hear Go First’s insolvency plea on Thursday.

Go First has cancelled flights from 3-5 May. At the time of writing, the airline hasn’t announced its next course of action. This comes at a time the aviation sector is facing aircraft supply constraints amid robust demand.

Other airlines are, therefore, set to gain, as the outlook improves for yield, a measure of pricing for airlines. In the three months ended December (Q3FY23), IndiGo’s yield was at a multi-quarter high of ₹5.37. In Q4, seasonality would mean lower yields sequentially.

In the near term, lower jet fuel costs could have translated into a cut in airfares in the sector but Go First’s woes would now mean the same may not happen to the extent expected. Further, IndiGo could also gain domestic market share, which stood at 56.8% in March. “Incremental passenger volumes to other carriers would lead to higher load factors and increase in airfares. Though the exact quantum is difficult to predict, competing airlines are likely to benefit," said Jinesh Joshi, analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher. For perspective, IndiGo’s passenger load factor was in the range of 82-87% in January to March.

If Go First remains suspended for long, IndiGo and Air India can see market share gains of 4-5% and 2-3%, respectively, said Sabri Hazarika, analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services. Go First’s market share stood at 6.9% in March. “If Go First is eventually unable to restore its operations, then the event can accelerate consolidation in the sector and move towards duopoly," said Hazarika. Hereon, NCLT proceedings are a key monitorable.

Meanwhile, taking into account Wednesday’s gains, the IndiGo stock has risen 8% so far in CY23. When it announces Q4 results, its yield needs closer tracking. Further, management commentary on demand and international segment expansion is key. To be sure, IndiGo’s co-promoter stake sale is an overhang for the stock.

