IndiGo shares soar as Go First’s woes may improve yield outlook

In the near term, lower jet fuel costs could have translated into a cut in airfares in the sector but Go First’s woes would now mean the same may not happen to the extent expected. Further, IndiGo could also gain domestic market share, which stood at 56.8% in March. “Incremental passenger volumes to other carriers would lead to higher load factors and increase in airfares. Though the exact quantum is difficult to predict, competing airlines are likely to benefit," said Jinesh Joshi, analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher. For perspective, IndiGo’s passenger load factor was in the range of 82-87% in January to March.