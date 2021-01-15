Investor confidence in Tata Steel gets a boost on strong earnings of group firm

Rising demand and strong realisations have led to the Tata group company reporting a 15% surge in revenue sequentially, and a 36.5% jump year-on-year. The major benefits were seen on the operating performance front, helped by improving realisations. Ebitda (earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation) jumped 123% sequentially and grew more than nine-fold on a year-on-year basis. On a per tonne basis, the improvement was remarkable. Blended steel and sponge iron Ebitda/tonne rose by $102 / tonne sequentially.

