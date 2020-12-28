Investor sentiment for Biocon softens as US FDA defers drug approval

Biocon and its partner Mylan, have been informed by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) of a deferred action on the Biologics License Application (BLA) for a proposed biosimilar to Avastin® (bevacizumab). Bevacizumab, an oncology treatment drug, has a market size of almost $6 billion in the US and Biocon after the launch can garner up to $200-300 million per annum in sales, said an analyst at a domestic brokerage.