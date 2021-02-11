Investors are relieved as bad loan troubles reduce for Bank of India

From being in the ICU for a sick balance sheet to a sure-footed walk towards recovery, Bank of India (BoI) has come a long way, much to the cheer of its investors. The public sector lender reported only a modest increase in stress in the December quarter (Q3) and stable operating metrics.

Shares understandably rose on Wednesday after the lender reported a four-fold increase in its net profit, largely driven by a sharp year-on-year drop in provisions as asset quality remained stable. To be sure, provisions have risen sequentially in tandem with the rise in stress. BoI’s gross bad loans were 13.25% of its loans, still high versus most of its peers but lower than it had been in the past quarters.

Of course, excluding the benefits of the judicial standstill on bad loan recognition, the ratio would rise to 14.59%. To offset this additional stress, the lender has made provisions which totalled ₹1,980 crore for Q3.

Its provision coverage ratio rose to a healthy 89%, similar to most of its peers. “We have made proactive provisioning and this will minimize shocks in the future," said MD A.K. Das in a call with the media on Wednesday. Das said that gross bad loans won’t exceed 14.25% of the book by March-end.

The bank is betting big on its recovery efforts in the coming quarters. To start with, it expects recoveries to rise to ₹2,500 crore in Q4 from ₹1,495 crore in Q3. The restructured loan pile has been far smaller than what BoI had anticipated. The bank management expects no large slippages from even the most vulnerable small business segment in FY22.

But beyond asset quality too, the story seems to be getting better. The bank reported a healthy loan growth of 9% in Q3, mostly driven by retail and small businesses. The management sounded optimistic on loan growth trajectory in FY22 as well, pegging it at 10-12%. Indeed, BoI has raised capital recently and plans to raise more funds in order to grow its book. Das said the bank would raise both Tier-1 and Tier-2 capital in the coming quarters.

Shares of BoI have gained 22% so far this month after the Union budget announced setting up of a bad bank. While the rally has been triggered by it, it is likely that the improving balance sheet health may sustain the gains going forward.

Despite these gains so far in February, BoI shares are trading at a discount to their estimated book value for FY22.

